Guess What Marvel Movie Is Getting A Reboot?

MARVEL STUDIOS MAKES A MAJOR CHANGE FOR THE REBOOT OF BLADE…
Marvel Studios recently mentioned their 4 next projects set to be released by the studio. To everyone’s surprise the Blade reboot will not star Wesley Snips playing his “Daywalker” role; rather Mahershala Ali will be the new Blade. The crowed went wild as Mahershala Ali walked out after Marvel made the announcement.
