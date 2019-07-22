CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Guess What Marvel Movie Is Getting A Reboot?

0 reads
Leave a comment
MARVEL STUDIOS MAKES A MAJOR CHANGE FOR THE REBOOT OF BLADE…

Marvel Studios recently mentioned their 4 next projects set to be released by the studio. To everyone’s surprise the Blade reboot will not star  Wesley Snips playing his “Daywalker”  role; rather Mahershala Ali will be the new Blade. The crowed went wild as Mahershala Ali walked out after Marvel made the announcement.

Guess What Marvel Movie Is Getting A Reboot? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 20 hours ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close