Another shooting this time on the Banks.

Via (WKRC)

A man was shot at The Banks early Monday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Freedom Way outside of Taste of Belgium.

Police say a large group was in the streets celebrating a birthday party.

Two people got into a fight that resulted in one of them firing 13 shots.

Cincinnati: Shooting At The Banks was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: