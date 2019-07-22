Tracie Hunter: Dragged From The Courtroom! [VIDEO]

What the Fasho did I just watch they dragged Tracie Hunter from the Courtroom!

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter had to be dragged out of the courtroom after Judge Patrick Dinkelacker implemented her six-month sentence. As soon as the judge handed down the sentence, the courtroom erupted and at least one protester rushed deputies.

Hunter was convicted of unlawful interest in a public contract for using documents to help her brother in a disciplinary hearing in 2014. She has been appealing her sentence since then.

