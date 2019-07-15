Jermaine Dupri Calls Out “Stupid” Twitter Users Over Janet Jackson’s Birthday

(AllHipHop News) Jermaine Dupri has no regrets over having his ex-girlfriend Janet Jackson tattooed down his right side.

The superproducer dated the music icon from 2002 until their 2009 split.

Since then Jackson, 53, has married and divorced billionaire Wissam Al Mana, and is now mom to a son, Eissa Al Mana, two. Dupri has remained single.

“I have a tattoo of her – but I know her,” the producer said. “People have tattoos of people that they do not know. So when I got the Janet tattoo people were like, ‘What if y’all break up?’ But this is someone I know. I don’t regret Janet’s tattoo – we have matching ones.”

JD, who has worked with the likes of Usher, Jay-Z, and Mariah Carey, admitted that people were “shocked” when the couple first went public.

“I am from Atlanta… Atlanta was not mainstream to people until now,” he said. “So when you hear that ‘Janet Jackson is dating this guy from Atlanta,’ it sounds like Nebraska. Like why are you dating this guy, like out of all places?”

Since Jackson’s split from her husband, speculation has been rife the former loves will get back together. And Dupri doesn’t deny it could still happen.

“When people on Twitter say, ‘Why haven’t you said happy birthday to Janet Jackson?’. . . these people are stupid,” he teased. “It’s a person that I dated for almost 10 years. I can pick up the phone and call that person. So when you ask if I wish that I could get Janet Jackson back – it’s a phone call away.”

Dupri’s documentary, “Power, Influence & Hip-Hop The Remarkable Rise of So So Def” airs tonight (July 18) on WE TV.

