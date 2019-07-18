CLOSE
The Man Accused Of Starting Fight With A$AP Rocky Escapes Charges In Sweden

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

(AllHipHop News) The man accused of picking a fight with A$AP Rocky and then getting beat up did not commit a crime.

Instead, a judge has dismissed charges against the man, who filed a police report against A$AP Rocky after he was beaten during a fight in Stockholm on June 30.

The rapper and two associates were arrested on July 2 and have been detained ever since.

A$AP Rocky posted footage showing how he tried to peacefully resolve the dispute with the men, who followed the rapper and his entourage.

The man became very aggressive and threw a pair of headphones at A$AP Rocky, triggering an all-out street brawl.

A$AP Rocky was charged with suspicion of assault, while the men were being investigated for “molestation,” in reference to the fight and could have faced a year in prison.

This week, a judge is set to decide whether to dismiss the charges against A$AP Rocky, to charge him, or keep him jailed to investigate the issue further.

The rap star is facing up to six years in a Swedish prison for his role in the fight.

 

