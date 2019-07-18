Jury Selection Starts For Blueface Over Shooting & Crash On The 14 Freeway

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Blueface is facing some big-time legal issues this week.

Jury selection just started for the rapper’s upcoming trial over a wild shootout in November of 2018.

cops say an armed robbery sparked an exchange of gunfire, before Blueface and some associates fled.

The rapper, born Jonathan Porter, was apprehended after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into the center median on the 14 Freeway.

“Under the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence of a robbery prior to the shooting incident,” said a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shortly after the incident.

Blueface was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and released on $50,000 bond.

The upcoming trial is one of several legal issues the “Thotiana” rapper is currently fighting.

In February, he was busted for x and charged with felony possession of a loaded firearm.

And earlier this month he was caught in a messy physical encounter with his mother and sister, which ended up in the rapper throwing them out of his house. The next court date is scheduled for the second week of August.

