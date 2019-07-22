MoneyBagg Yo Is Having A VERY HOT Summer – Talks Tour Life, Relationship, & Importance In Content | Boom 103.9 Exclusive

A few months ago MoneyBagg Yo was headlining the Boom 103.9 Class of 2019 concert, now he joins DJ Caesar at Boom 103.9 during his Camden, NJ tour stop with Wiz Khalifa.

He talks about the experience and lessons he is learning being on his first major tour, and he plans on releasing a new project within the next month. Without saying her name specifically, MoneyBagg mentions how he became apart of the “Hot Boy/Hot Girl Summer” *cough cough Megan Thee Stallion cough cough*. He says the relationship just happened organically and “the chemistry was just there“.

For his birthday, he plans on doing something special in a few cities around the country, and promises Philly that they will be one of the stops. If you remember, at the BET Awards, Meg told Paris Nicole that she was also planning to bring a party to the city, so how can we combine these and make this happen?!

DJ Caesar and MoneyBagg wrap the interview up with discussing the importance of artists creating content to give their fans the ability to see them more behind the scenes and outside the music space. He plans to start releasing a vlog series titled “Inside The Bag”.

Watch the full interview below with DJ Caesar and MoneyBagg Yo.

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 5 hours ago

