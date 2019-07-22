You’re not going to believe me when I tell you this, but rapper Young Dro was arrested for attacking his girlfriend with banana pudding.

Apparently, the two were arguing over money, but then things got heated and the food began flying.

Cops pulled up to the scene, and despite his lady not wanting to press charges, police still arrested Dro and he’s facing two counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

Oh, and if you think Dro is out of jail, he’s not. He’s also being held on a child support contempt order. He allegedly owes $41,000 in back child support and has to cough up $10,000 to be released from police custody.

Young Dro Arrested for Attacking Girlfriend With Banana Pudding was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: