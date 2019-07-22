Rihanna Announces Performer & Host for Her Upcoming Diamond Ball

2 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna is bringing back her Diamond Ball.
The proceed from the charitable event go to the Clara Lionel Foundation . She created the foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel. The mission of the foundation is promote health, arts, education and culture on a global level.
The event is taking place on September 12th and will be hosted by Seth Myers.
You recall that Seth Myers has a deep, deep love of Rihanna.
Pharrell is also set to perform at the event.
In 2018 the Ball raised $6 million dollars.
