Rihanna is bringing back her Diamond Ball.

The proceed from the charitable event go to the Clara Lionel Foundation . She created the foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel. The mission of the foundation is promote health, arts, education and culture on a global level.

The event is taking place on September 12th and will be hosted by Seth Myers.

You recall that Seth Myers has a deep, deep love of Rihanna.

Pharrell is also set to perform at the event.

In 2018 the Ball raised $6 million dollars.

Rihanna Announces Performer & Host for Her Upcoming Diamond Ball was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: