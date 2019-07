Jada Pinkett Smith took to instagram to give the world some insight on the importance of self love, what it means, and how to attain it.

She mentions that self love isn’t just loving yourself, but also being able to cut toxic energy and certain people out of your life.

Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks on Attaining Self Love was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 4 hours ago

