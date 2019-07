Diddy’s daughter Chance celebrated her 13th birthday at Disneyland on Saturday.

Pictures of the family enjoying time together have popped up all over.

Diddy wore Mickey Mouse ears as he, Chance and his other kids D’Lila, Jesse James and Christian all hung out together.

The crew was seen riding Space Mountain and Splash Mountain together.

Diddy Takes Daughter To Disneyland was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: