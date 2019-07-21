Soulja Boy is allegedly a changed man. At least that’s what the rapper is spinning after his stint in jail for a parole violation.

SB is shrinking his inner-circle and literally kicking people out of his crib.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Soulja tell TMZ … his three months in L.A. County Jail served as an eye-opener, and now that he’s back home, he’s cutting people off and cutting off his time on Twitter and Instagram.

The biggest change … we’re told Soulja kicked a bunch of people out of his crib in the San Fernando Valley, the same home that was burglarized when he was locked up.

TMZ broke the story … crooks hit Soulja’s home and made off with $500,000 in cash, jewelry and his iPhone — which the alleged thieves used to go live on Soulja’s IG account — and when SB caught wind of the burglary in jail, he was convinced it was an inside job.

Soulja’s inactivity on social media is also related to the burglary … we’re told he’s still upset about it, and he just wants to keep to himself and stay away from the masses.

Soulja Boy was released from jail last Sunday (July 14), over four months early, for good behavior.

Is SB really on a new path? Only time will tell.

Growwwttthhh?!: Soulja Boy Getting His Life Together After Jail Stint, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: