Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne?

It was just a normal Summer day in 2011…

Drake had the year on lock when it came to number one records on the radio. “Im On One” was still bumping through everyone’s speakers…

We hadn’t heard from Hov since Blueprint 3 at the time, and never imagined he’d do a collab album — let alone with Kanye West…

We were still waiting for him to do an album with Bey!

But then, on July 20, 2011, Hov and Ye’ dropped “Otis”. And the streets haven’t been the same since.

The video was so 2011 that Aziz Ansari was lowkey the star of it. In his 2011 comedy special, the actor recalled:

“My favorite part was when every once in a while, somebody would be in the kitchen making a drink and they’d make a little noise, and Kanye would jump up and yell, ‘Yo! Shut the f— up! Homey’s over here trying to tell some jokes!’ Which is the best thing anybody has ever yelled at a comedy show.”

Kanye and Jay may be in a totally different space in their relationship today — but let’s honor the moment they made us all Watch The Throne, and changed the way we view collab albums and hip hop today.

Happy Birthday, “Otis”.

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted July 20, 2019

