Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder

“THE RACE” IS SADLY OVER FOR THE YOUNG RAPPER

Today, the rapper that went viral with “The Race, Tay-K, has been found guilty of murder. The 19-year-old faces five to 40 years in prison for the 2016 killing of 26-year-old Ethan Walker. During the trial, it was noted that Tay-K was not the one who fired the weapon, which is what made his attorneys argue that he shouldn’t be found guilty. Prosecutors said that since Tay-K was aware of the plan to steal drugs and money from the home invasion and he was fully aware that it would end with someone being shot, then he is equally at fault for the murder. Six other defendants in the case took plea deals or were found guilty. Tay-K was only 16-years-old when the incident took place.