CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Stuns With Huge $23 Million Thursday (Box Office)

0 reads
Leave a comment

THE LION KING IS OFFICIALY HERE & READY TO BREAK RECORDS 

Okay, so either Walt Disney’s remake of The Lion King is playing like a top-tier Marvel movie, or we’re looking at one of the very biggest opening weekends of all time. That’s the short version of how to dissect a whopping $23 million Thursday preview figure. Despite mixed-negative reviews, including quite a few pans that emphasized how inferior it was to the 1994 original that most folks own on VHS, DVD or Blu-ray, audiences are seemingly happy to show up for this generation’s version.

The film’s Thursday gross is essentially right between Captain Marvel ($22 million toward a $155 million Fri-Sun frame) and both Captain America: Civil War ($25 million/$179 million in 2016) and Black Panther ($25 million/$202 million in 2018). Speaking of which, the notion of a mostly black cast headlining this African-set melodrama may indeed make this even more of a demographically-specific event movie than it otherwise would have been. That’s as valid a reason as any for its success.

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Stuns With Huge $23 Million Thursday (Box Office) was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swedish Prosecutors Let It Slip That They Want…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Bump That: Usher Files Motion To Have Medical…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
YFN Lucci “Turner Field,” Young Dolph & Key…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
The Power of Twitter: Meek Mill Connects With…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close