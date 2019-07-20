Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Stuns With Huge $23 Million Thursday (Box Office)

THE LION KING IS OFFICIALY HERE & READY TO BREAK RECORDS

Okay, so either Walt Disney’s remake of The Lion King is playing like a top-tier Marvel movie, or we’re looking at one of the very biggest opening weekends of all time. That’s the short version of how to dissect a whopping $23 million Thursday preview figure. Despite mixed-negative reviews, including quite a few pans that emphasized how inferior it was to the 1994 original that most folks own on VHS, DVD or Blu-ray, audiences are seemingly happy to show up for this generation’s version.

The film’s Thursday gross is essentially right between Captain Marvel ($22 million toward a $155 million Fri-Sun frame) and both Captain America: Civil War ($25 million/$179 million in 2016) and Black Panther ($25 million/$202 million in 2018). Speaking of which, the notion of a mostly black cast headlining this African-set melodrama may indeed make this even more of a demographically-specific event movie than it otherwise would have been. That’s as valid a reason as any for its success.