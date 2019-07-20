CLOSE
Tyler, The Creator Responds to DJ Khaled: ‘No disrespect to Khaled, but…’

Sometimes it’s nice to see David knock Goliath on his you know what. Even when that Goliath really is just a big ol’ teddy bear.

Tyler, The Creator finally responded to DJ Khaled in a recent interview he did with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“… no disrespect to Khaled or anyone, but this nigga had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyoncé. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records…” remarked Tyler.

Check out the full interview here.

