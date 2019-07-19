After Money Bagg Yo’s Interview in the Boom Philly studio with DJ Caesar, he headed to his show at the BB&T Pavillion with Wiz Khalifa. Money Bagg Yo had the crowd going wild.

And guess what else? Not to our surprise, but in Money Bagg’s last story post, was our favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion blowing him kisses!

And she appeared with him at the after party at Noto, one of Philadelphia’s biggest clubs driving the boat and taking shots with Wiz Khalifa.

Money Bagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion, The New Couple was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 6 hours ago

