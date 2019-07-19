YFN Lucci “Turner Field,” Young Dolph & Key Glock “Baby Joker” & More | Daily Visuals 7.18.19

For the most the part the sports of basketball and football get most of the love and recognition when it comes to the Hip-Hop culture, but YFN Lucci is looking to change that and giving America’s pastime it’s long overdue salute.

For his brand new visual to “Turner Field” the ATLien takes to the field where the Atlanta Braves provided many joyful memories and heartbreaking moments to the baseball fans of the Big Peach. Damn those 1999 New York Yankees (tee-hee).

Back on the West Coast Young Dolph and Key Glock recreate the plot for Ice Cube’s Next Friday in their comedic clip to “Baby Joker.” These young millennials know nothing about the Hip-Hop classics. Props to Dolph and Glock for trying to put them on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Stunna 4 Vegas featuring DaBaby, and more.

YFN LUCCI – “TURNER FIELD”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “BABY JOKER”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. DABABY – “ASHLEY”

MONEYBAGG YO – “RELENTLESS”

YNW MELLY – “CITY GIRLS”

MAHALIA FT. BURNA BOY – “SIMMER”

ELLIE GOULDING & JUICE WRLD – “HATE ME”

MRG FT. SWEEZ – “BROKENHEARTED”

CAM THE ARTISAN – “WYA?!”

