Swedish Prosecutors Let It Slip That They Want To Indict A$AP Rocky On Criminal Charges

A$AP Rocky is still jailed in Sweden and the best efforts of members of Congress along with supporters around the world have brought attention to his ordeal. However, a press release from Swedish officials stated that they wish to indict the rapper on criminal charges, but walked back that statement with an updated release.

Prosecutors say A$AP and 2 others in his crew may face crimes of abuse, assault and attempted assault … remember, the assault is against the Swedish guy who first assaulted A$AP and others.

Prosecutors say they need until next Thursday to figure out, which raises the question … if they haven’t figured it out, how have they already figured out they are going to indict him?

The statement comes on the heels of the Trump administration getting involved in helping free the rapper. TMZ broke the story … Kim Kardashian and Kanye West lobbied the White House to get involved in the drama across the pond. It was actually Kanye who urged Kim to get on the horn and talk to President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — with whom Kim is very familiar with from her previous White House work.

In an update, the outlet shared details of the updated press release from Sweden:

Swedish prosecutors just issued a REVISED press release and have taken out the original statement that they will indict A$AP Rocky. Now it just says they need more time to investigate so he should stay in jail.

At this point, it appears that Rocky is getting an unfair shake. What say you? Sound off in the comments section.

