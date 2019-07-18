Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road” Remix About Parole [VIDEO]

Remy Ma’s getting off parole soon but by the sound of her remix to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ remix of “Old Town Road,” fans don’t think she’s ready.
While it’s just a song she said she was “just having fun with,” lyrics to her spoof read: “I can not wait to get off parole / I’m gonna ride on you fake a** hoes,” she raps. “I got the Draco in my lap / It bratatat / Extended clip that’s [black?] lay you b*ches on yo’ back / Turn you to a corpse when I let it off / Always been a boss b*tch / Not a chick that you should cross.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Adding to the jokes, fan responses looked like this on Instagram…
@_blancosavage: she just got herself a few more months with this one
@sharae_raee: That’s how u end up in Jaillllll
@_truuleeb: I wouldn’t be rapping about shooting somebody while I’m doing a countdown to get off parole
@zohisoul: Parole bout to reset because of this song
@_elle_j_: I’m confused. She wants to get off parole, but this song sounds like she still ain’t ready.
@thebrownskin.ashanti: She violating parole making this
@lele_soforeign: She already thinking about shooting somebody when she get off parole
@naydanielle__: Lmaoooooooo I like it because I know she really mean everything she saying
@thezolamescudi: I’m finna call her parole officer she still violent af
@suquana: This is why she’s on parole I’m hollering
@laleeeezy_: Sounds like [she] ready to go back
And to sum it up…
@t.howarddance: She’s hilarious! Have a sense of humor people! Hahaha
You’ve got to a admit, the hiphop remixes to “Old Town Road” are pretty catchy. Lil Nas X’s song is still no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hiphop Songs chart after 15 weeks!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. C- MurderSource: 1 of 24
2. TupacSource: 2 of 24
3. Lil’ WayneSource: 3 of 24
4. CassidySource: 4 of 24
5. Slick RickSource: 5 of 24
6. ShyneSource: 6 of 24
7. Remy MaSource: 7 of 24
8. Gucci ManeSource: 8 of 24
9. T.I.Source: 9 of 24
10. BGSource: 10 of 24
11. G-DepSource: 11 of 24
12. Fat JoeSource: 12 of 24
13. Beanie SigelSource: 13 of 24
14. Lil’ KimSource: 14 of 24
15. Chief KeefSource: 15 of 24
16. Ja RuleSource: 16 of 24
17. Lil BoosieSource: 17 of 24
18. Wiz KhalifaSource: 18 of 24
19. Ol’ Dirty BastardSource: 19 of 24
20. MystikalSource: 20 of 24
21. Snoop DoggSource: 21 of 24
22. Foxy BrownSource: 22 of 24
23. Notorious B.I.G.Source: 23 of 24
24. Black RobSource: 24 of 24
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Ja Rule’s Daughter Brittney Atkins Looking Like Her Daddy’s Twin [PHOTOS]
- Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals Plans To Launch Haircare Brand [PHOTO]
- Karlie Redd’s Rarely Seen Daughter Appeared On Love And Hip Hop Atlanta And She’s Her Mom’s Twin [VIDEO]
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road” Remix About Parole [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com