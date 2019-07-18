CLOSE
Cincinnati: Excessive Heat Warning For The Tri-State

Please be careful and out here in this heat… Make sure you drink plenty of water. There is a heat warning starting today!

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Tri-State.

The warning is in place from Thursday until Saturday at 8 p.m. with a heat index of 100 or better expected all three days.

Humidity is high as well and will stay high through the weekend.

As temperatures build, this will create some dangerous heat as the week goes on.

