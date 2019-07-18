CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’

0 reads
Leave a comment
"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

No one does visuals like Beyonce. Then again, no one is Beyonce. The Lion King star who lends her voice to Nala in Disney’s live-action remake, released the music video for her single Spirit and in case you haven’t guessed it by the headline, it’s a stunning display of African culture. Bey shut down the breath-taking section of Grand Canyon, Havasu Falls, to film Spirit.

Spirit is the lead single off The Lion King: The Gift. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” she said in a rare interview with Good Morning America.

Styled by Zerina Akers, Beyonce donned several designers in the color rich optics including a blue fringe jumpsuit by Laurel Dewitt, a yellow look from Nora Kamali, a coral gown by Shahar Avnet, an olive Mark Fast dress, a red Deviant Lavie, custom Tongoro Studio, a beaded number by Alex Navarro Designs x Laurel DeWitt and Maison Alexandrine and Valentino gown straight off the runway. Blue Ivy snatched all our edges in a sheer ruffle lilac Alejandro Collection dress.

Watch Spirit, below:

RELATED STORIES:

This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet

The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

13 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

Continue reading Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. While Bey's bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey's big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 14 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close