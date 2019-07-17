CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Mississippi State House Candidate Shot Himself And Wife In Brutal Murder-Suicide

Carl Robinson was 43 and his wife Latoya Thompson was only 34.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Carl Robinson, 43, was seeking election to the Mississippi House of Representatives. However, shortly after being served divorce papers, he reportedly shot his wife, 34-year-old Latoya Thompson, and then himself.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

According to The Daily Journal, on Tuesday, Robinson went Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, Mississippi where Thompson worked as a receptionist. He reportedly shot her with .38-caliber hammerless Smith & Wesson pistol.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said, “We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body.”

According to Fox 13, nurse Tammy Wiseman was in the clinic when the shooting occurred and she tried to help Latoya Thompson,  “When we got to her she never did respond to us. We were doing what we could do, CPR, and when the ambulance got here she did leave with rhythm and hope.”

Dr. Kenneth Williams, runs the clinic, explained, “We did try to resuscitate her, and she was gone, but she did get her rhythm back. We got her rhythm back and got her loaded up and taken to the field for the helicopter. While she was over there, her rhythm went out twice and she didn’t make it.”

He added, “I tell people this is the closest thing to Mayberry that I have ever seen. I never expected anything like it, and we have a lot of hurt people. We have lost someone who is part of our family, and we will take it day to day.”

A neighbor of Thompson said, “She was a real nice girl, friendly and would help you do anything.”

Robinson, who was seeking the District 5 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives, was preparing for the Democratic primary on Aug. 6.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

R Kelly CBS interview screenshot

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

17 photos Launch gallery

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

Continue reading 17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

17 R. Kelly Memes Destroying His Tragic Interview With Gayle King

R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King is being memed to a bump and grind hell. While the circumstances are disturbing, people are mocking the indignant attitude from Kelly and trying to turn himself into a victim. The 52-year-old is facing 70 years in prison after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 22. SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Arrested, His Lawyer Says: ‘All The Women Are Lying’ In case you missed it, Kelly offered implausible answers when he was questioned about his past with underage girls, like his illegal marriage to then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah. See the marriage certificate below: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwCOoU6WsAAAGRU.jpg "I beat my case," he cried to King in reference to his 2008 acquittal on child porn charges. "When you beat something, you beat it. You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody!" The charges Kelly is facing in 2019 are different from then the 2008 charges, which was just on child pornography. Nonetheless, the "Feelin' On Yo Booty" singer maintains his innocence. “Not true,” Kelly said when King asked him about “the other cases where women have come forward and said, ‘R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me emotionally and physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me in a black room where unspeakable things happened.’ This is what they’re saying about you.” Kelly got extremely emotional, saying, “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1103271779814957056 The latest charges against Kelly stem from attorney Michael Avenatti giving a pair of purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Increased interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage. See the memes below:

Mississippi State House Candidate Shot Himself And Wife In Brutal Murder-Suicide was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 6 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 7 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 7 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 7 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close