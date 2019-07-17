Woman Suing Drake Says Thrown Beer Bottle Caused Serious Brain Injury

NEW YORK, NY – A concertgoer who attended Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen Tour in 2016 claims a beer bottle struck her during his set causing serious brain injury, so she’s seeking unspecified damages, The Blast reports.

The plaintiff, 24-year-old Amanda Giovacco, attended the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on August 8, 2016 and claims the crowd got “rowdy” when she “was violently struck by a beer bottle,” allegedly causing brain damage.

Giovacco’s traumatic brain injury has apparently prevented her from attending medical school and she now suffers from seizures.]

As a result, Giovacco reportedly filed suit against the Grammy Award-winning artist, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden and an employee named Joseph Picco for negligence, “failing to properly make sure people weren’t overserved liquor, and failing to put the drinks into plastic cups instead of bottles.”

Furthermore, Giovacco claims nothing was done to prevent “aggressive and/or violent behavior at the concert” since “they knew [Drake] has history of violence at his concerts.”

Her lawyer Joseph Napoli says “Madison Square Garden, the promoter and Drake should have prevented bottles from coming in or circulating within the building and being thrown at a concert.”

