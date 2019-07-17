Thomas Smith III has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl. He is being held without bond. This news is so disturbing that someone would do something like this.

Via (FOX19)

A 29-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a 2-yaer-old girl earlier this month. Thomas Smith III was charged Tuesday, Cincinnati police announced in a news release.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is expected to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati: Man Charged With Murder Of 2 year Old was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

