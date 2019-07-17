CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly Is In Jail Without No Bail !?

0 reads
Leave a comment
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

After the women involved with R Kelly told their story to Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R Kelly’, it seems like the tables are turning and the R&B singer will now be surviving jail until proven innocent.

We reported a few days ago that the singer R. Kelly was picked up infant of his Trump Tower home while walking his dog by federal authorities  on federal charges of child pornography.

Fast forwarding to today Robert Kelly appeared in court today to seek bail and plead not guilty to the federal child pornography charges but a judge after hearing all arguments faced a very respectful and polite pied piper and said in so many words that he wanted to hear R Kelly sing the remix to The Fat Boys hit ‘Jail House Rap’ 🎶 In jail, in jail, without no bail, In jail, we’re in jail because we failed  🎶

Take look at the video below

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

R. Kelly Is In Jail Without No Bail !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The…
 8 hours ago
07.17.19
R. Kelly Is In Jail Without No Bail…
 8 hours ago
07.17.19
Congresswomen Responds To Trumps Racist Tweets With Big…
 24 hours ago
07.17.19
Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close