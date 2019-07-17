CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The 2019 Emmy Stage!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
When They See Us Character Art

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Congratulations are in order!!  Ava DuVernay awakened the world with her masterfully done NETFLIX docu-series ‘When They See Us’, the story of 5 young men that were wrongfully convicted for the brutal rape of a Central Park jogger.  The media painted them the Central Park Five but God made them The Exonerated Five.  And for a film that DuVernay wasn’t quite sure how well watched it would be watched it literally trend number 1 the day it was released, and now her works are going on to receive some of the well earned shine it deserves by being honored with an Emmy Award nomination.

Actor Jharrel Jerome who did the amazing job of playing the powerful role of Exonerated Five, Korey Wise, received the OMG news and immediately took to his Instagram to share that he has earned the nomination for an Emmy Award for Lead Actor In a Limited Series or Movie.  

Ava DuVernay also took to her Twitter to share the news of ‘When They See Us’ receiving a nomination in the category of Outstanding Limited Series by giving us the response Korey Wise when she told him to get his tux ready, he said to her “You did that Queen”!!

When They See Us

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

These nominations are the equivalent of a music entertainer earning a nomination for a Grammy.

We will be sure to be watching and rooting for Ava DuVernay, the cast and crew of ‘When They See Us’ but more importantly The Exonerated 5 (Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise), for their truth being told and our eye’s being awakened at The 2019 Emmy Awards show that will take place September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Take a look at TEAM ‘When They See Us’ posts below

 

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

16 photos Launch gallery

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

Continue reading Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

There’s a scene in When They See Us, when Korey Wise, played by Moonlight star Jharell Jerome, is being attacked in his prison cell by gang of inmates. He’s desperately holding onto the cell bars and screaming for his life when a corrections officer walks over, beats his knuckles with a baton forcing Wise into the arms of his attackers. They pound on him and then blood sheds as he is stabbed in the flank with some object. Jerome grimaces and pain and grits his teeth, unleashing spit from the corners of his mouth. It’s an intense scene that feels like trauma porn, but it’s not, it’s real life. MUST READ: Blair Underwood: Ava Duvernay Made A Grief Counselor Available On The Set Of ‘When They See Us’ https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOWX6wHimp/ From the moment Jharell hit the screen, he played Wise to a tee. He captures his stutter, his naiveness, his fear. And when he’s on the stand, his illiteracy and frustration. Jharell delivered a performance so emotional, the pain feels unreal. “It was definitely the most difficult process I’ve ever had getting into the mindset for a role. This was real life; he really went through this. And here I am playing somebody who has never been seen — like, really seen — before,” he told TheGrio. His breakout role has garnered praise from celebrities like his Moonlight co-star Trevante Rhodes, Octavia Spencer, Lil Rel and a host of others. Wise was so taken aback by Jharell’s table read, he burst into tears. “We were at the table read. We hadn’t even begun filming yet. We read episode one and it was to the part where Korey was being sentenced and he was freaking out in the court room. And Jharrel started to go in at the table read,” Michael K revealed to told BET. “I’m sitting here and he’s to my left. I’m looking at him like, OK, this kid is going too hard, he’s gonna get you, Mike. He’s gonna get you.” When They See Us is currently on Netflix.

After Watching ‘When They See Us,’ Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Linda Fairstein Isn’t Locked Up

21 photos Launch gallery

After Watching ‘When They See Us,’ Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Linda Fairstein Isn’t Locked Up

Continue reading After Watching ‘When They See Us,’ Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Linda Fairstein Isn’t Locked Up

After Watching ‘When They See Us,’ Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Linda Fairstein Isn’t Locked Up

[caption id="attachment_3028144" align="alignleft" width="936"] Source: Patrick McMullan/ Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] If you were like me this weekend, you watched Ava DuVernay’s stunning and emotional Netflix mini-series “When They See Us.” And if you’re also like me, you spent the weekend in tears. Tears for these five innocent boys (now men) dubbed the “Central Park Five” who were sent to prison for 6-13 years for a horrible rape they did not commit. Tears watching these naive babies screamed at, threatened and coerced into confessing to this heinous crime after being interrogated for hours without their parents present. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3F9n_smGWY Tears for the trauma and abuse these boys endured not only by the media but by Donald Trump and the prison industrial complex that beat away at these boys’ bodies and spirits. But sadness wasn’t the only emotion I experienced.The more I watched, the more I became filled with blinding rage. Rage that a police department so hell-bent on teaching these “thugs” a lesson, that they didn’t care if there was no physical evidence or matching DNA or if all of the testimonies contradicted each other. They were out for blood. And when I mean they, I specifically mean former prosecutor Linda Fairstein, who led the sex crimes division in Manhattan from 1976-2002. Played by (another criminal) Felicity Huffman, Fairstein led this witch hunt, playing a huge part in forcing the boys to falsely confess and getting them convicted. As we all know, she was dead wrong. In 2002, Matias Reyes, who was already in prison for rape and murder, came forward and confessed to the crime with DNA confirming he was telling the truth. Yes, the men’s convictions were vacated, but nothing happened to Fairstein, other than her career and bank account prospered. After she left the prosecutor’s office, she went on to write a successful series of bland crime books based on her past work for the city. She was even recently brought to be a guest on a CBS News podcast: https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1126596408398745600 Despite the Central Park Five getting a $40 million dollar settlement from New York City in 2014, she still maintained in 2018 that she did nothing wrong and that these men were guilty of the crime. This is the face of pure evil and white supremacy. Yet, it’s good to know, I am not alone in this overwhelming rage. As soon as #WhenTheySeeUs began trending on Twitter over the weekend, so did #CancelLindaFairstein. It became crystal clear that Black Twitter not only wants for Amazon and others to stop selling her horrible books, but they also want her to suffer the way she made these boys suffer. I’m with them: “Lock her up!”

Y’all President Still Won’t Admit He Was Wrong About The Central Park Five

12 photos Launch gallery

Y’all President Still Won’t Admit He Was Wrong About The Central Park Five

Continue reading Y’all President Still Won’t Admit He Was Wrong About The Central Park Five

Y’all President Still Won’t Admit He Was Wrong About The Central Park Five

[caption id="attachment_2950367" align="alignleft" width="938"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] It’s not a secret that back in the late 80s, y’all President had a serious part to play in defaming the names of the Central Park Five in the press. With no DNA or real evidence, along with coerced testimonies from minors, the then reality mogul took out multiple full-page ads New York City newspapers condemning the boys and even calling for the death penalty. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1138211990965407750 Now, some twenty years later after a $40 million payout from the city was issued for being falsely imprisoned and the hit Netflix miniseries When They See Us, Trump was recently asked would he ever apologize to the men for his past acts. Not surprisingly, he said no. https://twitter.com/AprilDRyan/status/1140933550952374273 During a press event on Tuesday, veteran April D. Ryan asked #45,” Will you apologize to the Central Park Five?” His response? “Why do you bring this question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up,” adding, “You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”   [protected-iframe id="5d78a08276dedb19705eaee2560f3f60-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/xT39D7O9Xj1JqKq5i0" width="480" height="480" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   When They See Us director Ava DuVernay told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday night that she wasn’t shocked by Trump’s response, Deadline reported. “It’s expected. There’s nothing he says or does in relation to this case or the lives of black people or people of color that has any weight to it. It’s not our reality, there’s no truth to it,” she said. How he can still stand by these words is beyond us, especially since Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were cleared in 2002 when Matias Reyes, who was already in prison for rape and murder, came forward and confessed to the crime.  DNA confirmed he was telling the truth. Not surprisingly, people flocked to Twitter to express their disgust of the President’s recent shameful comments:

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Actor,Antron McCray,Ava DuVernay,Emmy Awards,Emmy Nomination,Jharrel Jerome,Kevin Richardson,Korey Wise,Raymond Santana,Yusef Salaam

‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The 2019 Emmy Stage!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘When They See Us’ Will Be Rockin The…
 8 hours ago
07.17.19
R. Kelly Is In Jail Without No Bail…
 8 hours ago
07.17.19
Congresswomen Responds To Trumps Racist Tweets With Big…
 24 hours ago
07.17.19
Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close