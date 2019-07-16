Young Thug Mentions Lil Nas X Shouldn’t Have Revealed He Is Gay

Young Thug is all about putting on younger artists now that he’s made it. The always-positive Thugger doesn’t have a bad word to say about the rappers coming up in his wake and he can occasionally gush over the next generation, as he did in a new interview with No Jumper. But he also let it be known that he didn’t think Lil Nas X should have revealed that he’s gay.

Thugg said:

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days—motherf***ers is just all judgement,” he said. “It ain’t even about the music no more, Soon as the song comes on everybody’s like ‘this gay ass n***a’”.

Posted 11 hours ago

