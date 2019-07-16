Combs also revealed open call casting across all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. Casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules.

MTV is also bringing on music performance app Smule to launch the Making the Band campaign, a first-of-its-kind feature offering fans a curated playlist of songs to choose from to create video auditions that can be shared across social media.

The history of MTB: The series first premiered on MTV in 2002 with Combs at the helm. The show quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of chart-topping musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang. Under Combs’ tutelage, Making the Band changed the game for the music-competition genre, creating some of the most memorable and buzzed-about moments in popular culture.

MTV and Diddy Confirm Return Of ‘Making The Band” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: