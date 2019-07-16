CLOSE
Cincy
FC Cincinnati: Will Unveil It’s Stadium Design

Cincinnati it’s what you have been waiting on. FC Cincinnati will unveil its stadium design.

VIA: (WKRC)

FC Cincinnati will unveil its latest stadium design at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Local 12 will stream the announcement live.

This latest unveiling will include more than just the skeleton of the stadium. It will be revealed how the stadium will fit in with the surrounding West End neighborhood.

Recent stadium sketches have brought back the orange glowing lights around the roof.

