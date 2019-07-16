In Wheelersburg Ohio, a 16 yr old teen is facing some very serious accusations. The young man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a raping a 15 yr old girl.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said a 911 caller reported that a teen girl had been shot around 9 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s for additional treatment.

The victim reportedly told deputies that she was shot by a 16-year-old boy after he attempted to have sex with her and she refused. Deputies say the teen girl was shot by the boy before being raped.

The teen suspect was found a short time later and arrested without incident. Deputies searched a large wooded area and found the gun allegedly used to shoot the girl and a mattress that was cut into pieces. Investigation revealed the teens met on social media.

If anyone has any information they should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Ohio Teen arrested for alleged rape and assault of teen girl was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted July 16, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: