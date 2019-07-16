CLOSE
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places

You could be next.

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

André 3000 seems to be on a flute tour and folks across America are getting a free concert.

The celebrated rapper was first spotted in L.A. by NPR radio producer Antonia Cereijido. In a June 14 Twitter post, Cereijido said she saw a man walking around her terminal playing the flute for 40 minutes and eventually, she realized it was Three Stacks.

 

Twitter user @zliebbb also said he ran into André in in L.A., sharing the news with Pigeons & Planes on Twitter. 

 

New York was blessed with André and his flute’s presence as well.

 

Now, folks across Philly seem to be getting the biggest taste of André’s woodwind serenades, and The Philadelphia Inquirer was courteous enough to document the sitings.

Hit the flip for people’s hilarious encounters with Mr. Benjamin.

Photos
