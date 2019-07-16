Rich Homie Quan “Cash On Me/Covered In Sh*t,” Tali Goya ft. Fetty Wap & Remyboy Monty “Broadway” & More | Daily Visuals 7.15.19

We have a Rich Homie Quan sighting!

After seemingly falling off the face of the earth for the past few minutes, the ATLien returns with a duo visual for “Cash On Me” and “Covered In Sh*t” where Quan goes from making it rain on a soundstage to drifting off into an Eyes Wide Shut kinda fantasy. That was a horrible movie by the way.

Speaking of rare sightings, Fetty Wap comes out of hiding to link up with Tali Goya and Remyboy Monty in the tripped out clip to “Broadway.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from SRT Blue featuring Boosie Badazz, OBN Jay, and more.

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “CASH ON ME/COVERED IN SH*T”

TALI GOYA FT. FETTY WAP & REMYBOY MONTY – “BROADWAY”

SRT BLUE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “TRAP SH*T”

JEVON FT. KIDA KUDZ & DIGGY – “LINGO”

TONI ROMITI – “UNLADYLIKE”

M A E S T R O – “STAY FLYY”

OSBS FT. HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “JUPITER”

OBN JAY – “PIKACHU”

Posted 17 hours ago

