Cincinnati: Car Crash Slows Down Traffic On 75

If you were wondering why the traffic was so crazy going into work today! That’s because of a traffic accident on 75.

 

Via (FOX19) Expect longer-than-usual delays on southbound Interstate 75 near the Lockland split Monday morning.

A crash shut down all lanes at near Cooper Avenue at the Lockland split before 8 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Now only the right lanes are shut down, http://www.ohgo.com reports. Injuries were initially reported in the crash, but ambulance left without transporting anyone to a hospital, dispatchers say.

Detour onto eastbound I-275 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to reach southbound I-71.

