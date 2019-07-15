CLOSE
‘Making The Band’ Is Back In 2020

Sean P. Diddy Combs

Television and movie reboots have been a common theme lately. From 2019 remake of the classic Aladdin and the new Lion King starring the Queen Bey, it feels like we have went back in entertainment history.

Now, Diddy has officially announced that the hit reality show, Making The Band, will be making its return to television screens in 2020. Diddy and MTV made the announcement Monday morning on Instagram.

 

Dylan.

If you are old enough to remember, Making The Band was a moment in black culture. Several scenes and phrases are still talked about today–including the iconic episode where Diddy had the guys battle for there spots in the house in an intense sing-off.

Are you excited for the return of Making The Band? Let us know in the comments.

