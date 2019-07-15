Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker has passed away at the age of 55 yrs old after being hit by a car Sunday morning in his hometown of Virginia beach.

According to TMZ.com, cops are investigating and it is unclear if the driver of the car was arrested but he did stay on the scene to speak with police. It’s NOT a hit and run situation. Whitaker, who was widely received as one of the best to ever do it, was a BEAST in the ring. He won world titles at 4 different weights — lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in L.A.

Whitaker is survived by his 5 children.

Boxing Legend Pernell Whitaker Dead at 55 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

