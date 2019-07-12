Tyga Scraps Swedish Gig To Protest A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tyga has scrapped a summer show in Sweden to protest A$AP Rocky’s arrest and imprisonment in the country.

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend has announced he will no longer be performing the Scandinavian show, scheduled for this weekend.

“I have decided to cancel my show in Sweden this Sunday July 14,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I will not be performing. #FREEASAPROCKY.”

Several stars and fans have joined the #JusticeForRocky movement and signed a Change.org petition after his manager claimed the rap star was being held in inhumane conditions.

Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator has vowed never to perform in Sweden again following Rocky’s arrest there last week.

The Harlem star was taken into custody after a video surfaced of him apparently throwing a man through the air.

And Travis Scott used his performance at the 2019 Wireless Festival in London, England to urge Swedish authorities to release his pal.

Before performing “Stargazing” from his 2018 album Astroworld, Travis shouted: “Free Rocky, man. You know what time it is. Yes, sir.”Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is reportedly facing up to six years behind bars, after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal for bail.

Sources reported the star is being held in a “disease-ridden” facility, where he is sleeping on a yoga mat and has eaten only an apple a day during his first five days in confinement.

The rapper is being held for two weeks while authorities decide whether or not he should be charged.

