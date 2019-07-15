Rumor has it that Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were either booted out of Trump Towers or whisked away, but according to R. Kelly’s main boo’s they are good.

Daddy, I’m sorry, I meant to say R. Kelly was picked up by the fed’s while walking his dog last week in front of his Trump Tower’s home. When the family of Joycelyn Savage heard the news they high tailed it to Trump Tower to be there for their long lost to Kell’s daughters side. But when they got their she wasn’t there so they high tailed it back to the ATL to the press conference R. Kelly’s publicist/crisis manager, Darrell Johnson. When the Savages arrived a confrontation developed when the Savages demanded that Darrell Johnson tell them where Joycelyn was. According to the Savages the girls were moved and later reports alleged that the Savages were afraid of a suicide pact especially since they girls were put out of Trump Towers.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary went live to say don’t believe the HYPE they are still at ‘The Trump’ living their best life. Azriel (who is clearly the mouth piece) even gave us their penthouse view to prove her case. Then when given the nod, according to Joycelyn Savage, she say’s her family know’s where she is and she doesn’t know why they are trippin. According to these ladies they also say that they have been out of the residence since Daddy’s arrest and nobody has approached them nor said anything to them. They also wanted to thank all of Robert’s fans for all the love they have been showing on social media (umm hmm they see ya’ll) during his recent unfortunate incarceration.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary appear to be good however I don’t know how long that will last with Kell’s being in the joint and they don’t have jobs. I’m just saying.

Check out the video of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary live well check below.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary Say’s ‘We Are Still At The Trump’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com