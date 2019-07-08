Juice WRLD Sues Prospective Landlord Over $50K Deposit

(AllHipHop News) Juice WRLD may only be 20 years old, but he knows what he wants. In this case, he’s taking his request to the court.

The “Lucid Dreams” rapper has officially filed a lawsuit against a potential homeowner who has yet to return his $50K deposit.

The Blast reports Juice WRLD was looking into renting a home in Tarzana but the residence had to have amenities fitting for a rap star.

The lawsuit reads it was made apparent that the home would be occupied by musicians, thus needing to “conform to certain specifications and dimensions.”

Juice WRLD said he was “assured that the space, layout, and capacity of the House was fit for the particular purpose” that he needed it for.

He then agreed to pay $160K in advance to hold the crib. Both parties continued to work together on the lease agreement, with Juice WRLD then flying to Los Angeles to inspect the house.

In the end, he didn’t end up leasing the home.

The rapper said he felt the house was “misrepresented,” deciding he had no intention of moving forward with the lease. Juice WRLD claimed the potential landlord understood where he was coming from and the full amount of the deposit would be returned.

Turns out, they decided to hold on to $52,000 of Juice WRLD’s money, and he isn’t having it.

