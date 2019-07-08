Sec.Of State Mike Pompeo & State Department Worried About A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

AllHipHop News) The U.S. State Department has urged Sweden to treat “American citizens fairly and with respect” following reports rapper A$AP Rocky has been mistreated while detained in a Stockholm prison.

According to editors at Politico, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been briefed about the “Praise The Lord” rapper;s detainment in a Swedish prison after he was arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of assault relating to a street brawl last month.

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” a State Department spokesperson told Politico.

“We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

The hip-hop star, real name Rakim Mayers, has been held in police custody in Stockholm since July 2.

Prosecutors have been granted permission to hold the group for up to two weeks while they work to bring the case to trial.

But Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, publicly called out city authorities in a Change.org petition for what he claims are “horrific” and “inhumane conditions” at the Stockholm Detention Center, where his client and his pals are said to have been kept in solitary confinement.

He maintains their access to basic amenities and “palatable and life sustaining food” is being severely restricted.

Swedish prosecutors have until Friday to decide whether to prosecute the rapper.

