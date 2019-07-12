YNW MELLY Doesn’t Seem To Be Bothered By His Pending Trial

The young 20-year-old rapper, YNW Melly was seemingly in good spirits last week during his court hearing. In pictures taken by reporters, Melly can be seen in his jumpsuit smiling and laughing with his legal team. The Florida rapper has been accused of murdering his two close friends, who were also fellow YNW members. He and his alleged accomplice, YNW Bortlen are facing the death penalty for the double murder. YNW Melly’s lawyer previously claimed that he was worried the rapper’s lyrics to his song ‘Murder On My Mind’ would be used against him in court. Jason Roger Williams, YNW Melly’s lawyer said “It’s unclear, but [lyrics have] certainly been a large part of what has come from that office right now. They have not used lyrics in court yet, but that seems to be the plan based on what we’ve heard so far.” Despite the accusations against him, YNW Melly has been confidently telling his friends and family that he believes he’ll be “coming home.”

Do you think he’ll be proven innocent?