TurboGrafx-16 Mini Launching In March, Will Come With Close To 50 Games

When Konami first announced it was jumping in the retro console market with the TubroGrafx-16 Mini for US customers and PC Engine in Japan, not many details were shared. Today (July 12) the company revealed when gamers can get their hands on one plus unveiled its extensive lineup of games.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will launch March 19, 2020, exclusively through Amazon with pre-orders starting July 15 which marks the first day of the online retailers uber-popular “Prime Day” promotion. The miniature retro console will cost $99.99 and will feature fan-favorites like Ninja Raiden, Space Harrier, Bonk’s Adventure, Air Zonk, Gradius, R-Type, Dracula X plus plenty of Japanese titles pushing the total to nearly 50 games.

Additional accessories that will launch alongside the console will include a Turbo Controller for TurboGrafx-16 mini / PC Engine Core Grafx mini, Multi-Tap and AC Adapter. Looks like the TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be making a very strong for retro console dominance when it drops. You can check out the entire lineup as well as the announcement trailer below.

AIR ZONK

ALIEN CRUSH

BLAZING LAZERS

BOMBERMAN ‘93

BONK’S REVENGE

CADASH

CHEW-MAN-FU

DUNGEON EXPLORER

J.J. & JEFF

LORDS OF THUNDER

MILITARY MADNESS

MOTO ROADER

NEUTOPIA

NEUTOPIA II

NEW ADVENTURE ISLAND

NINJASPIRIT

PARASOL STARS

POWER GOLF

PSYCHOSIS

R-TYPE

SOLDIER BLADE

SPACE HARRIER

VICTORY RUN

YS BOOK I & II

Additionally, 26 PC Engine titles in their original Japanese language will be playable on the Turbografx-16mini in their original format:

AKUMAJŌ DRACULA X CHI NO RONDO (Castlevania: Rondo of Blood)

ALDYNES

APPARE! GATEBALL

BOMBERMAN ‘94

BOMBERMAN PANIC BOMBER

CHO ANIKI

DAIMAKAIMURA (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

DUNGEON EXPLORER

FANTASY ZONE

GINGA FUKEI DENSETSU SAPPHIRE

GRADIUS (Nemesis)

GRADIUS II – GOFER NO YABŌ (Nemesis II)

JASEIKEN NECROMANCER

NECTARIS (Military Madness)

NEUTOPIA

NEUTOPIA II

NINJA RYUKENDEN (Ninja Gaiden)

PC-GENJIN (Bonk)

SALAMANDER

SNATCHER

STAR PARODIER (Fantasy Star Soldier)

SUPER DARIUS

SUPER MOMOTARŌ DENTETSU II

SUPER STAR SOLDIER

THE KUNG FU (China Warrior)

YS BOOK I & II

Photo: Konami / TurboGrafx-16

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Launching In March, Will Come With Close To 50 Games was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted July 12, 2019

