New Music: Beyoncé And Childish Gambino’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Beyonce

Source: Getty / Getty

The star studded remake of Disney’s Lion King looks hot but it appears that all stops were pulled out on this project because the soundtrack is FIRE!!

Not only does the Lion King soundtrack include original music but the big name voices are dropping their vocals on it as well, plus adding new music.

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

Beyonce’ dropped a new track on the soundtrack titled ‘Spirit’ after The Lion King Red Carpet premiere.  Now Beyonce’ and Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino are dropping a duet titled ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’.  Even the legendary Sir Elton John has new music on this soundtrack!!

Take a listen to this hot track below featuring Beyonce’ and Donald Glover, ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ below.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover's alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song "This Is America." The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it's got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here's what people are saying.

New Music: Beyoncé And Childish Gambino’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
Close