New Music: Beyoncé And Childish Gambino’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

The star studded remake of Disney’s Lion King looks hot but it appears that all stops were pulled out on this project because the soundtrack is FIRE!!
Not only does the Lion King soundtrack include original music but the big name voices are dropping their vocals on it as well, plus adding new music.
Beyonce’ dropped a new track on the soundtrack titled ‘Spirit’ after The Lion King Red Carpet premiere. Now Beyonce’ and Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino are dropping a duet titled ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’. Even the legendary Sir Elton John has new music on this soundtrack!!
Take a listen to this hot track below featuring Beyonce’ and Donald Glover, ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ below.
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet
1. The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KINGSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 13
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Over Childish Gambino’s New Video
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Over Childish Gambino’s New Video
1. The Only Donald We RecognizeSource: 1 of 40
2.Source: 2 of 40
3.Source: 3 of 40
4.Source: 4 of 40
5.Source: 5 of 40
6.Source: 6 of 40
7.Source: 7 of 40
8.Source: 8 of 40
9.Source: 9 of 40
10.Source: 10 of 40
11.Source: 11 of 40
12.Source: 12 of 40
13.Source: 13 of 40
14.Source: 14 of 40
15.Source: 15 of 40
16.Source: 16 of 40
17.Source: 17 of 40
18.Source: 18 of 40
19.Source: 19 of 40
20.Source: 20 of 40
21.Source: 21 of 40
22.Source: 22 of 40
23.Source: 23 of 40
24.Source: 24 of 40
25.Source: 25 of 40
26.Source: 26 of 40
27.Source: 27 of 40
28.Source: 28 of 40
29.Source: 29 of 40
30.Source: 30 of 40
31.Source: 31 of 40
32.Source: 32 of 40
33.Source: 33 of 40
34.Source: 34 of 40
35.Source: 35 of 40
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 22
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 22
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 22
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 22
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 22
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 22
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 22
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 22
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 22
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 22
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 22
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 22
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 22
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 22
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
New Music: Beyoncé And Childish Gambino’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com