Lamar Odom Kicked Out Of The BIG 3

HE HAS BEEN “DEACTIVATED” Ice Cube’s organization announced that changes were made to “maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of professionalism” of the Big3 league. Wednesday Ex-NBA players Jermaine O’Neal, Baron Davis, and Bonzi Wells along with Lamar Odom were, unfortunately, “deactivated” from the league. They claimed there was no specific reason for their deactivation of Lamar other than the fact of creating more competition. Although Odom has reportedly been attempting to bring back his basketball career it is no secrete that it has been a long and hard road back for the Ex-NBA player after his overdose back in 2015 that left him in a coma and he is still not where he used to be. He hopes by 2020 he’ll be able to get his groove back and hopefully by then the league will be willing to take him.