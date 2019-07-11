0 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday, Cardi B celebrated her and Offset’s baby girl Kulture’s 1st birthday by releasing new music dedicated to her daughter. Cardi B posted on her Instagram page and shared a snippet of the unreleased music. She sampled Eve’s 1999 single “Love Is Blind”. Although the record didn’t make the album, Cardi was proud to share it with all her fans. Check it out below.
Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday.I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy . I love my baby she changed my life.
Cardi B Celebrates Kultures 1st Birthday With New Music was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
