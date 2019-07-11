Cardi B Celebrates Kultures 1st Birthday With New Music

CLOSE
Yesterday, Cardi B celebrated her and Offset’s baby girl Kulture’s 1st birthday by releasing new music dedicated to her daughter. Cardi B posted on her Instagram page and shared a snippet of the unreleased music. She sampled Eve’s 1999 single “Love Is Blind”. Although the record didn’t make the album, Cardi was proud to share it with all her fans. Check it out below.

 

