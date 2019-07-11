Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals Plans To Launch Haircare Brand [PHOTO]

Just two years ago, Taraji P. Henson debuted a new, short and chic ‘do. She chopped her hair off in June of 2017 and said she wouldn’t be putting anymore unnecessary heat on it: “I’m not straightening my hair again.”

Soon after though, she put the short cut away and opted for an array of protective styles, from braids to detachable ponytails and wigs. Just yesterday, she showed off the results of all her protective efforts, sharing an image of the current state of her natural hair. We must say, it’s grown considerably since we last saw it.

“All natural and I f–kin’ love it,” she wrote:

After seeing her hair now at bob length in such a short time, we were thirsty for her secret. Aside from money, a good stylist, and likely genetics, it’s probably good products. Thankfully, we’re going to be able to get our hands on the types of products that work for her, because the 48-year-old revealed that she’ll soon be launching a hair care line.

“I can’t wait to share my hair care system with you,” she wrote. “#TPHBeauty coming VERY SOON!!!”

Her hair has come a mighty long way. Taraji chose to give her hair natural hair a chance to be free from processing and straightening and the impact has not only been on the length of her strands, but the way she sees her crown.

“[Black women] have shame when it comes to our hair,” she told the Huffington Post soon after cutting her hair off. “What we’ve been told, ‘Your hair is nappy.’ It’s not nappy, it’s curly. That’s a curl, that’s a coil. That’s energy leading up and I was like, we need to convey that message because I see a lot of girls, natural, is it for fashion or do you really understand what that is? It is a crown that God gave you. Our hair defies gravity without any products. Do you know how powerful that is? That’s powerful.”

