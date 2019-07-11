Biodegradable Yeezys On The Way

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West was not shy about the huge success of his Yeezy sneaker line, which he will be expanding in the future with some interesting new concepts.

In a new piece in Forbes, Kanye West said his sneaker line was as big as a cultural phenomenon as Michael Jordan’s legendary Air Jordan brand with Nike.

The rapper said his 2012’s Air Yeezy II release: “was the first shoe to have the same level of impact as an Air Jordan.”

Kanye said he is now working on making his footwear line more environmentally-friendly, with one biodegradable mock-up even made from algae.

The rap star claims the shoe will “biodegrade completely over time…or almost immediately if sprayed with a certain type of bacteria.”

