August Alsina Is Hospitalized

August Alsina is healing after being hospitalized this week.

On Monday, July 8, Alsina shared a video on Instagram saying “I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk,” a bed-ridden Alsina says in the clip. “I couldn’t feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.” “They’re doing a bunch of tests,” he added. “He said I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to go into a recovery process for. It’s like my immune system just went on vacation.”

Let’s keep him in our prayers during this time and hope for a speedy recovery.