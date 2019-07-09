Jennifer Lopez got a boo-boo while performing in Las Vegas that was so bad it drew blood.

While she was performing, she hit herself with the microphone so hard that it sent blood gushing down her face.

The moment was documented on her YouTube channel along with J-Lo being consoled by her fiance Alex Rodriguez backstage after the incident.

Apparently, Jenny from the Block, had the accident because she missed a few steps.

J-Lo Suffers an Injury at Vegas Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 7 hours ago

