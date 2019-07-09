CLOSE
Should We Stop Washing Our Clothes?

We’re constantly reminded that we need to do our part to save the planet. Whether it’s recycling, using less fossil fuels, or even skipping drinking straws, every little bit helps.

But would you stop washing your clothes? Apparently, designer Stella McCartney says we should, in an interview with The Observer, noting that it will not only make your duds last longer, it’s better for the environment.

“Let the dirt dry and you brush it off” is her rule. Many other fashion experts and scientists are on board too.

According to Laura Diáz Sánchez of the Plastic Soup Foundation, each time an article of clothing goes into the washing machine, the friction releases microfibers, especially if using powdered detergent.

